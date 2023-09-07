Reading | UNESCO awarded a Finnish game that develops reading – versions in different languages ​​have already been downloaded more than five million times

The award-winning Graphogame game is based on the Finnish Ekapel, of which separate versions have been developed for different languages.

in Finland the developed Graphogame learning game receives the UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Award.

Graphogame is one of the three award winners. The others are the Pakistan-based Himalaya Literacy Project and the African e-library project produced by the South African company Snapplify. Each awardee receives a prize of 20,000 dollars, or approximately 18,700 euros.

Graphogame is based on the Finnish-language Ekapel, which was developed in 2007 as a collaboration between the University of Jyväskylä and the Niilo Mäki Institute. Its own versions have been developed for different languages, and currently it has been downloaded more than five million times worldwide. In Graphogame, language is learned through games, and children learn to connect the sounds of the language with written letters and syllables.

Graphogame can be played on a computer, smartphone or tablet, and its different language versions cost, for example, around three euros in the Finnish App Store. However, Graphogame’s cooperation with various states and non-governmental organizations has made it possible for children to download the game for themselves for free. It can also be played without an internet connection.

“The goal of the next few years is to enable reading skills for tens of millions of children. The UNESCO award gives us a lot of visibility in the direction of states, non-governmental organizations and companies, speeding up the achievement of our goal”, says the founder and CEO of Graphogame Mervi Palander in the bulletin.

Bridge at the moment, nine different language versions of Graphogame have been published, and there are 14 finished versions awaiting publication, Palander tells HS.

New language versions are always prepared in cooperation with the university focused on the language in question. The research is based on the Grapholearn method developed at the University of Jyväskylä.

“Often there is someone from Jyväskylä, a professor by Ulla Richardson from the team, as well as the local university’s own research team, which also conducts language research. Usually they are in neurology units, as was the case at Yale and Cambridge,” says Palander.

Language versions will be built on top of the work base created by Graphogame. When the research is finished, the first game is made based on it, which is tested with a test audience, i.e. with real children. The game will be developed until its effectiveness is similar to private teaching, and only then will it be published, says Palander.

“And usually even bigger effectiveness studies follow. More than 300 studies have been published about this, and twenty dissertations and master’s degrees have been written.”

In addition to the nine published and fourteen finished games, there are currently around 30 new versions under investigation, says Palander. So they will be published as long as the game versions are made based on the research.

That is, language versions has so far been published mainly for large languages, i.e. those with many speakers and which are also extensively studied. These include, for example, French, American and British English (each of which has its own Graphogame version), and Brazilian Portuguese. However, according to Palanderi, the size of the language is not the most important criterion for making a new version.

“Small languages ​​are really important. We made a Greenlandic version, and it sank into that market right away because there was nothing like it. Now we are making a version for Iceland. It will be launched before Christmas, and there will be versions for African countries as well.”

Unesco The King Sejong Awards are funded by South Korea and will be presented on International Literacy Day, Friday, September 8, in Paris. In addition, Unesco will award three Chinese-funded Confucius Prizes to projects that promote the literacy of adults and uneducated youth living in remote areas using digital means. They will be distributed to literacy projects in Bangladesh, the Dominican Republic and Uganda. The prize amount for each is 30,000 dollars, or about 28,000 euros.

