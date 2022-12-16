Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reading | The wonderful pain of 300 books and 100,000 pages – This is how Finland’s best non-fiction books are chosen

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

No fewer than 300 works competed for the Finlandia prize for non-fiction this year. Suna Vuori, the chairman of the preliminary council, read them all. Now he tells what the eight-month reading assignment was like.

A hundred thousand pages of non-fiction. Good and less good, interesting and less interesting, researched and less researched information, from all kinds of fields, from many different starting points.

Read them all and pick the best ones. Along with work. Time for a few months.

What fool would do such a thing?

It begins with a quick phone call in February.

#Reading #wonderful #pain #books #pages #Finlands #nonfiction #books #chosen

See also  Television | Viki and Köpi are making a program that will make those criticizing the Yle tax take a breather
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Those under 60 years of age who request it may be vaccinated with the fourth dose against covid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result