Reading | The wonderful pain of 300 books and 100,000 pages – This is how Finland’s best non-fiction books are chosen

No fewer than 300 works competed for the Finlandia prize for non-fiction this year. Suna Vuori, the chairman of the preliminary council, read them all. Now he tells what the eight-month reading assignment was like.

A hundred thousand pages of non-fiction. Good and less good, interesting and less interesting, researched and less researched information, from all kinds of fields, from many different starting points.

Read them all and pick the best ones. Along with work. Time for a few months.

What fool would do such a thing?

It begins with a quick phone call in February.