Reading The Moomin Company is launching an international campaign to promote reading and writing

The Moomin Characters project has significant international development and charitable organizations as partners.

Moomin company Moomin Characters launches an international campaign to promote reading and writing.

From A to Ö on the Moomin journey project is a multi-year project designed to spread the joy of reading and writing around the world through Moomin stories and Tove Jansson using alphabet drawings, the company says in a press release.

From the very beginning, the project involves significant partners: Otava, the Finnish Red Cross, the Children and Youth Foundation, Unicef, Oxfam, Pen International and Svenska Folkskolans Vänner. In addition to these, there are a slew of Moomin licensees and libraries.

“Language distinguishes us from other species of creation. The ability to express fears, dreams, the future and the past is central to humanity and without nuanced language we lose touch with our emotions. The goal of this project is to ignite a spark of reading and writing for people of all ages, ”creative director of Moomin Characters Sophia Jansson says in a press release. Jansson is the niece of Tove Jansson (1914–2001).

CEO of the Moomin Company Roleff Kråkström for its part, the press release says that the company wants to continue to donate part of its income to charities, and that the alphabet catalog created by Tove Jansson in the past has so far been little used. Now the situation is changing.

“The hand-drawn alphabet tends to highlight the possibilities created by the use of letters, along with his insightful text,” Kråkström says in a press release.

Jansson The alphabet catalog created by Moomin and expanded by Moomin Characters together with the Kobra Design Agency is based on maps of the Moomin Valley, illustrations from Moomin novels, and illustrations by Jansson for Unicef ​​in 1981 and the Red Cross in 1963.

The alphabet catalog has been opened for use by the participating charities and Moomin-licensed companies.

“There has been immediate great interest in the project both in the Nordic countries and elsewhere in Europe – and now also among our Asian partners,” Kråkström says in a press release.

Tove Jansson co-founded Moomin Characters in the 1950s with his brother Lars Jansson to take care of Moomin copyright.