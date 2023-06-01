The last common ancestor of people and chimpanzees walked the planet about seven million years ago. It may seem like a lot, but it’s about the same distance as To stop African elephants and Asian elephants, two species so similar that people often call them simply elephants. the biologist Tomas Marquès Bonet works to answer one of the great questions of humanity: what makes us human, what happened in those seven million years so that people are able to walk on the Moon and the rest of the primates are still in the branches of the trees. This Thursday a giant step has been taken. An international consortium led by Marquès Bonet has read the DNA of 233 species of primates, half of all known. This monumental genetic information serves to specify what a human being is, but also to illuminate the origin of a multitude of diseases, such as cancer.

A person’s genome, their DNA, is a text of more than 3,000 million chemical letters, with the instructions so that each cell knows what to do. “If we sequence the DNA of a sick person, we will find thousands of candidate mutations to be linked to that disease,” explains Marquès Bonet, from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology, in Barcelona. The researcher recounts that, five years ago, the US company Illumina, world leader in DNA sequencing technology, proposed that they coordinate a macro-project to read the genomes of hundreds of primate species, with the aim of developing a genetic catalog that would allow the identification of what are the specific variants of human diseases. Their results are published this Thursday, in a special number of the magazine Science.

“If you see a mutation in a patient and you also find it in various species of primates, rule it out, because it surely is not the cause of the disease. If, on the other hand, you find a mutation that only appears in tumor tissue, and has never been seen in any other primate, that mutation must do something disruptive in the cell and it is a perfect candidate to continue pulling the thread,” says Marquès. bonet.

The consortium has analyzed the DNA of more than 800 individuals of 233 species, including those closest to humans – chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans – and some in critical danger of extinction, such as the Sahafary’s jumping lemur, of which only 40 specimens remain. released in Madagascar. The researchers have used this data to train an algorithm to identify disease-associated mutations. That new artificial intelligence tool has revealed 73% more links between genetic variants and pathologies, according to a study conducted with the UK Biobanka biomedical data registry of nearly half a million volunteers.

Tomàs Marquès Bonet, Alejandro Valenzuela, David Juan, Esther Lizano and Arcadi Navarro, co-authors of the study, at the Institute of Evolutionary Biology, in Barcelona. IBE and UPF

“We have put the algorithm to work with complex diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, where the cause is obviously not a mutation in a gene, but a combination of many things”, explains Marquès Bonet. “There are common mutations that contribute, as has been seen so far, but, for the first time, we can say that there are rare, infrequent mutations that have a very large impact on these complex diseases. And we have achieved this with an algorithm trained with primates”, highlights the biologist. His institute is a joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and Pompeu Fabra University.

Marquès Bonet explains that, when the project began five years ago, the genomes of only a couple of dozen species of primates had been sequenced. “Jumping from 20 to 233 is a huge increase, allowing us to better filter out what is uniquely human and what is not. Basically, we have halved the candidate mutations to define our species”, affirms the researcher. His team has detected 89 variants in 80 genes that are crucial to explain what a human being is. Marquès Bonet cites as an example the gene NOVA1which acts as a conductor in early brain development.

16% of the human genome is more similar to the gorilla genome than to that of chimpanzees Iker Rivas González, specialist in bioinformatics

The paths of chimpanzees and humans diverged more than seven million years ago. The group of gorillas abandoned the common path before, about eight million years ago, according to details Iker Rivas Gonzalez, specialist in bioinformatics at Aarhus University (Denmark). “However, around 16% of the human genome is more similar to the gorilla genome than to that of chimpanzees,” says Rivas González, who heads one of the eight studies published in the special issue of Science. Rivas González’s team studies this phenomenon, which causes parts of the same genome to have different evolutionary histories. His group has detected that there are genes linked to fur or the immune system that are evolving faster than the rest of the primate genes.

Primatologists from around the world look to monkeys and apes for clues to human social evolution. Julia Fischer, from the German Primate Center, studies guinea baboons, 15-kilo African monkeys with a unique behavior: females choose a male of their choice and no longer mate with any other. The males, meanwhile, wait to be chosen by one or several females and mate with all of them. The question is to what extent these behaviors are rooted in the DNA.

“It is an absolutely fantastic question”, affirms Marquès Bonet. His group participated more than a decade ago in the first sequencing of the genomes of chimpanzees and bonobos. The former form very violent patriarchal groups, while the bonobos form peaceful matriarchal societies, which use sex to resolve conflicts. “So we look for areas of the genome associated with those behaviors and we don’t find them, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there,” he acknowledges. The torrent of primate data is now opening the door to new discoveries.

