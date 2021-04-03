L.Dear reader, according to the price index of the Real Estate Association Germany (IVD), the value of a single-family house with average living quality rose by 8.5 percent in the Corona crisis year 2020 alone – and thus significantly faster than a year earlier. “The desire for your own four walls is unbroken; it was even spurred on by the corona pandemic, ”says Eva Grunwald, who heads Deutsche Bank’s real estate business for private and corporate customers in Germany. The way into your own four walls is dangerous, however. “You can ruin yourself with a property,” warns Peter Burk, who heads the Institute for Building and Living in Freiburg. So that the dream of owning a home does not end in fiasco, it is worth knowing the most common mistakes – and leave them to others. To make things a little easier, Christoph Schäfer, editor in charge of Economics and Finance Online, has listed the errors for you.

It’s about these points: unrealistic financing, imprecise contracts, insolvent construction companies, the issue of “bought as seen” for used properties – and a divorce in the first few years. Be careful who you are building with! This wisdom applies not only to the craftsmen – but also to your own partner. If a partner tries to escape during or shortly after the construction phase, it is not only an emotional problem, but also a financial one. Only a few are in a position to pay interest, repayment and, if necessary, maintenance for the ex-partner and the children alone.

Let’s get to the question of how to get money. The assessment of the Biontech share is a special art. There was Biontech of the Year 2020. A small biotech company from Mainz, which primarily researched cancer drugs and was urgently dependent on capital from investors. It all worked out pretty well. What will happen in 2021 can also be foreseen quite well. The problem of the Biontech share: what will 2022? For an online retailer like Amazon, who may serve as a comparison here, the matter is relatively clear. 40 percent increase in profits is expected. And again in 2023. And at least 25 percent plus in 2024. And another 25 percent in 2025. Whatever one thinks of such long-term projections, the message is clear: rapid growth year after year. But can that also be assumed for Biontech? Daniel Mohr also looked at the forecasts for several other biotech stocks that are developing vaccines against corona.





Finally, a change of subject, for which there is no transition again: almost everything is allowed in bed these days. Only those who don’t feel like it quickly get a problem. A sex therapist thinks: You have to be able to let it go. And thinks little of “mercy sex” in a relationship. Julia Schaaf, editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, conducted the interview. Among other things, it says: “It is also normal that in many long-term relationships there is no sex for three months. But declaring that acceptable drives many to the barricades – not just men. ”The topic interested many readers – just like our report about a man who, at 33 years of age, has never had a real relationship.

