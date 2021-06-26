L.Dear reader, in the early morning hours of June 22, 1941, a gigantic artillery burst along the 2,000-kilometer front line gave the signal for the German attack on the Soviet Union. Under cover of the fire, armored divisions and motorized units rushed forward, while German bombers targeted Soviet airfields and naval bases. More than three million soldiers took part in the greatest onslaught in the history of warfare. Exactly 80 years ago, Hitler started the war against the Soviet Union. Contemporary witness reports that are now becoming known show what the war meant for the Soviet civilian population: Eighty years after “Operation Barbarossa” began, the first reports of hundreds of Soviet eyewitnesses of the German occupation regime have come to light in Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian archives.

These interview transcripts owe their creation to a Soviet historian’s commission, which had set itself the goal of comprehensively documenting the war. To this end, small teams of historians and stenographers followed the Red Army as it marched west to speak to survivors in destroyed towns and villages. And ten interviews that members of the Soviet Commission of Historians conducted with Soviet contemporary witnesses and survivors of German occupation can be found on the website sovietsurvivors.com can be read in German and English translation and even in the Russian original. Jochen Hellbeck wrote a highly acclaimed guest article about it: haunting and worth reading.

The Frankfurt Special Operations Command, which was disbanded because of right-wing extremist chats, had given its rooms in the police headquarters a very special character. Members of a commission of experts now set up reported to the interior committee of the Hessian state parliament of “self-adulation”, a “flaunted corps spirit” and an “exaggerated awareness of the elite”: At the end of a corridor there was a larger than life picture of a colleague who died in action in 2019. There was a pole in front of it. Everyone who passed there did pull-ups – in honor of the dead colleague. The rooms were also decorated with pictures of the active officials. They posed in front of the Frankfurt skyline, in full operational gear, as it is called. In addition, the police officers had a favorite film, at least as indicated by numerous devotional objects. It’s the movie “300”. The comic adaptation is about the battle of Thermopylae. 300 Spartans, merciless warriors, face a huge Persian army, the lambda symbol on their shields. This is popular in right-wing extremist circles, including the Identitarian Movement. The rooms were like “the nest”. Julian Staib, political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden, and Philip Eppelsheim, editor in politics for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, have taken on this matter once.

Too many promises, too high expectations and too little success over the decades repeatedly led to so-called “AI winters”, phases in which support and hope for AI were difficult to find. Those gloomy times seem over. For some time now, we have been experiencing an “AI summer” like never before – a time of enormous success in AI research and application. To put it bluntly: If you want to open a snack bar today, you shouldn’t go to the bank without a concept for AI-based customer analysis. So have the thinking machines finally arrived? Asks Peter-Robin Hiesinger, Professor of Neurogenetics at the Free University of Berlin. His answer: No, they aren’t. Despite all the impressive successes and predictions about which friends we really want and which soap we will definitely buy – he doesn’t want to talk about “thinking”. But: The history of Artificial Intelligence is a history of striving to avoid unnecessary biological detail while trying to build something that so far only exists in biology. For decades this story was accompanied by an attempt to avoid neural networks – today, however, they are indispensable, and some of the most influential thought leaders are taking the next step: They are trying to get AI to read the next chapters from the human brain. Hiesinger gives an insight into the current state of affairs.

