According to the former Lava Jato prosecutor, the Lula government is experiencing a “honeymoon” with the STF; Leader of the Opposition in the Chamber was the target of a PF operation

The former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) said this Thursday (18.jan.2024) that access to the deputy's cell phone and computer Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) will give the STF (Supreme Federal Court) “access to all opposition strategies”. According to the former Lava Jato prosecutor, the Supreme Court is experiencing a “honey squid” with the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The target of searches and seizures in the 24th phase of the Lesa Pátria operation, Jordy leads the anti-government wing in the Chamber of Deputies.

“I learned in the Intercept case, along with everyone who was affected, that access to a cell phone can serve to take people out of context, misrepresent and disfigure work and people. What is the value of Carlos Jordy’s cell phone and computer?”, he said Deltan on X (formerly Twitter).

The PGR (Attorney General's Office) works with the hypothesis that Jordy maintained “strong connection” with one of the organizers of January 8th when asking the STF for an investigation.

The deputy denies involvement and says he has no relationship or encouraged the depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers.