Estadão Content
04/06/2024 – 19:52

Icon of Brazilian comics and creator of Menino Maluquinho, Ziraldo died this Saturday afternoon, 6th, at the age of 91. He had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2018. The cartoonist, designer and writer left a broad legacy, which includes generally witty and reflective phrases. Encouraging reading was one of the topics he most liked to address.

Remember Ziraldo’s memorable phrases:

“Reading is more important than studying”, repeated the cartoonist to summarize the importance he attributed to literature. “We are still reading out of duty – children – and not for pleasure. We have to warn teachers: no one has to get a good grade because they read, no one has to be rewarded because they read. Reading is already the reward. Enjoying reading, the distinction”, said Ziraldo, in 2012, to Estadãowhen asked about the famous phrase.

“The book is the food of the soul” and “Book: genre of first necessity” are also on the list of words used by Ziraldo to declare his love for books. “Menino Maluquinho is the typical Brazilian kid, who has freedom, is bold, intelligent, clever. He’s the kid I would like to have been”, commented the cartoonist about his most famous creation.

Long after being a “kid”, he talked about getting older. “Now I’m not looking for anything anymore (laughs). I'm old, how impressive! It’s like seeing a Santa Claus ad and thinking, “Wow, Christmas is here!” Turning 80 is like this: like Christmas arriving suddenly. I keep reminding myself all the time that I’m 80 years old, so I don’t look ridiculous,” he said, on his 80th birthday, to Estadão.

Always reflective in his comments regarding the passage of time, Ziraldo wrote, in Pensamento Vivo do Menino Maluquinho: “Adults live longing for the life they have had. Children miss the future.”

The writer has already said that his job was to “spread laughter around the tyrant”, when remembering the times he worked at the Quibbler, a satirical newspaper of which he was the founder, and acted as political resistance to the Brazilian military dictatorship (1964-1985). Regarding Brazil, he also stated: “Whoever thinks that God is Brazilian may be right: he moved”.