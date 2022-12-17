Reading | HS Theme is about books and reading

What are the consequences of Finns reading even less? The just-published hundred-page HS Theme delves into literature and reading this time.

Finns are traditionally a literate people. For decades, studies have shown that reading was a favorite pastime of citizens, but now the number of active readers has even collapsed.

In 1981, more than a third of Finns were so-called active readers, that is, they had read more than ten books during the previous six months. In 2017, there were only 13 percent of such active readers.

What effects does the decline in reading have in schools or in society more broadly? Or what does the fact that reading decreases mean for human development?

Among other things, this question is considered by the recently published HS Theme. The hundred-page magazine deals with reading and literature from different perspectives. In the magazine’s opening story, a brain researcher, a mother tongue teacher and a writer share their own views on the importance of reading.

Audiobooks the rapidly growing popularity and the changes brought by audio books to the publishing industry are opened in a long story. Is it possible that soon we will be listening to books that are read to us by artificial intelligence Tauno Fire sound?

The fascinating work of Finnish translators and the state of translation literature are discussed through two professionals in the field. With the help of translations, literary worlds from Arabia to China open up for Finns.

The selection of the Finlandia prize for non-fiction is perhaps preceded by Finland’s biggest reading assignment. The journalist who was the chairman of the jury this year Suna Mountain tells you what kind of work it is: 8 months, 300 non-fiction books, 100,000 pages to read. It puts not only general education to the test, but also the eyes and backs of the residents.

Among others, an award-winning author talks about his work as a writer and his relationship with reading in Teema Pirkko Saisioa successful children’s author Cristal Snow as well as a well-known military historian Pekka Visuri.

In Tema’s long interview, the debut author Meri Valkama tells how Yours Margot -the exceptional success of the novel changed his life. Now Valkama is writing a new novel.

As usual, the most interesting books of the year are presented in Theme. There are 34 non-fiction books or works of fiction praised by HS critics.

