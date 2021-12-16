The last postponed matches are the Manchester United and Brighton match, after the “Red Devils” revealed that “a small number” of HIV infections were discovered among the players and crew members of the first team, and the squad that traveled to face Norwich City in the league on Saturday was isolated from those infected.

Manchester United declared a state of emergency within its walls, and first-team activities were suspended at the club’s training headquarters to help control the spread of the virus, and reduce the risk of infection among players and crew members.

Shockingly, the English Premier League announced, after conducting 3,805 medical smears during the period from 6 to 12 December, that there were 42 new cases of Corona virus, which is the largest number since the number of infections was announced on a weekly basis in the English competition in May 2020.

The outbreak of Corona also led to the cancellation of the last two matches of Tottenham Hotspur, and 12 cases were reported last week, but several other clubs – including Norwich and Aston Villa – have since announced a number of positive swabs with fears growing at the national level amid a mutated spread. Omicron”.

This bad news comes in conjunction with alerting health experts in the United Kingdom that cases of coronavirus infection could reach about 90,000 a day, by Christmas, after hospital admissions began to rise, even before the outbreak of the more contagious “Omicron” mutant. , across Britain, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that the United Kingdom recorded the first death from the Omicron mutant.

The World Health Organization indicated that the Omicron mutant had spread to 63 countries as of December 9, with the fastest spreading in South Africa and Britain.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte’s statement about the injuries of his team members in Corona is enough to explain the difficult situation: “There is no room to talk about football .. We have families, and we communicate with them when we return home, the situation is really terrifying.”

precautionary measures

We are not talking here about just an entertainment game, but a global industry that pumps billions annually. The suspension of football competitions again portends catastrophic economic losses; But in the end, the health of the players and all the elements of the game should be the most important.

The English Club Association has begun to instruct the Premier League clubs to completely restore the state of emergency, and to maintain precautionary measures, so that the situation does not deteriorate further.

After top-flight clubs with a vaccination rate of 85 percent were allowed to relax restrictions imposed in the summer, they were told they must return to the stricter measures.

The League statement added: “The safety of everyone is a priority, and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in Corona cases across the country.”

Premier League emergency measures include “protocols such as wearing face coverings while inside the club, observing social distancing, as well as more frequent medical swabs”.

The British government announced earlier this week that fans will need to show a negative PCR or PCR certificate to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 people in England.

The plan to combat the new Omicron mutant began December 15, after the United Kingdom recorded 45,691 new cases of the Corona virus, an increase of 15 percent from the number recorded last week.

While a total of 437 cases of omicron have been verified so far, experts believe that the true number is closer to 2,000, with cases of the mutation doubling every day.

The fate of the competition

Of course, the option to stop the English Premier League competition is on the table, but it is related to the extent of the Corona outbreak in England as a whole, which directly affects many industries, including the football industry.

The major European leagues will also wait for the upcoming events in their countries, and to what extent the new Omicron mutant will spread, and the final picture will shape the future of the continental and global competitions of the current football year.

It is worth noting that Leicester City played against Napoli in the European League, losing seven players who were infected with Corona before the match, while the match between Tottenham and Rennes in the same competition was postponed, so that these events serve as a prelude to what could happen in the future, which no one wishes.

So far, fans’ questions about the fate of the competition cannot be answered, but what everyone agrees on is that human life comes before anything, even if the result is the disruption of the football industry, which ensures the continuation of the movement of billions.