Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak’s Volunteer Program and the Office of Pride of the Nation announced yesterday the launch of the first training programs for the “Readiness” initiative designed to enhance the capabilities of the First Line of Defense, as part of their joint cooperation to provide workers in the first line of defense, in various emirates of the country, with internationally accredited training programs For emergency and disaster management. These programs are designed according to the highest international standards for disaster, emergency and crisis medicine, with the help of field and mobile training centers, and by adopting a simulation method.

The first phase of the initiative includes 2000 first line of defense heroes, and the initiative aims to strengthen the capabilities of more than 8,000 frontline workers and volunteers registered in the Fakhr Al Watan database, to raise their levels of readiness to participate in response to major incidents and emergencies. The program includes many aspects, such as preparing and implementing field exercises to test the effectiveness of training and the incident response process, including the ability to evacuate casualties, preparation for pre-hospital care and hospital and post-hospital care phases, and operational readiness at the individual and organizational levels. The “Jaheziya” program provides protection for all citizens and residents in the country, by establishing an advanced network of certified emergency and disaster management specialists, through advanced medical training, and through training to respond to all kinds of potential situations, which include infectious diseases, the spread of airborne viruses, and natural disasters. Fire and nuclear accidents. The “Readiness” initiative offers monthly seminars for all participants, in addition to specialized weekly sessions based on individual areas of expertise. Field training will be provided to all specialized medical staff through mobile training centers in various emirates, as well as in local hospitals, and the trainees must pass the exams after each Part of the initiative to obtain certification. The program is designed in a sustainable way to allow long-term capacity building of its associates. The best performing participants will be nominated to participate in the specialized training courses.





