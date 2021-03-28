Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Municipality of Al Dhafra Region, represented by the infrastructure sector, conducted a field tour to see the progress of the works related to the regular network of rainwater drainage in Zayed City, and the inspection visit aims to review the readiness of the rainwater drainage network and developments of business, and to conduct tests for treatments and solutions that have been made to water catchment points. Rain, and to ensure the application of specifications and the flow of water drainage within the plan to follow up on business developments in the city, in order to achieve the highest standards and raise readiness in anticipation of rainy seasons, and to avoid water gatherings in order to preserve public safety and infrastructure assets, with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure and public facilities and maintaining their effectiveness to enhance The Emirate’s attractiveness, style and quality of life and the provision of a safe environment.

It is noteworthy that the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, “Musanada”, previously launched the rainwater drainage system project in Zayed City, the first phase. The project included connecting water catchment areas along the main road to the city to the new main assembly line with a length of 4.6 km, in addition to The lifting station and the main thrust line has a diameter of 900 mm and a length of approximately 2,500 meters, and a pit for collecting rainwater with a capacity of 18,500 cubic meters.

The project

The project aims to provide a rainwater drainage system in Zayed City, which contributes directly to the development of the city’s infrastructure, and to ensure its sustainability, and aims to reduce rainwater pools in the area and roads and drain it directly through the regular network to enhance security and safety, and preserve the general appearance of the city, creating an environment Clean, healthy and attractive.