The second semester of the year 2022/2023 started, and on the path of happiness in the United Arab Emirates, its launch came full of hope, positivity and optimism, especially after a vacation in which everyone regained their energies, reinforced by the turnout for study seats with high enthusiasm, yearning towards excellence, and the learning environment is filled with overwhelming happiness that rises above The missions of school leaders, administrators, teachers and students, within a comprehensive framework of unlimited support by our wise leadership, which has made education in the United Arab Emirates an icon and a prominent model that elevates the values ​​of national identity and builds a personality that is proud of its authentic values ​​and immortal heritage, and is always looking forward. To meet the challenges of the times and keep abreast of technological development, and to interact with scientific and technical developments efficiently and competently, they anticipate tomorrow, build the future, and draw a road map for creativity that tops the indicators of international competitiveness.

This is what we have become accustomed to at the beginning of each semester in our schools and universities, as we are accustomed to ambition, positivity, optimism, hope, confidence in a bright tomorrow, creative will, and solid determination that are based on the authentic values ​​of the society of the United Arab Emirates, a society that believes in happiness and the quality of human life, and the school It is the first incubator, after the family, for the launch of students from youth and youth towards scientific and practical creativity. In our schools, personality is built, skills are refined, perceptions are opened, talents are discovered, and we draw a tomorrow full of distinction, leadership, innovation and creativity.

With the start of the new semester, the most prominent title of this launch is motivation towards learning, sharpening determination towards seeking knowledge, giving and giving in academic achievement, and excellence in seeking knowledge at all educational levels. To his school, and it is not surprising that we are in a country that believes in excellence, and elevates its culture, which has become a well-established approach in our daily lives.

Our duty as educators and parents is to enhance integration among ourselves, in order to advance the educational process, as this integration between the family and the school represents an essential pillar for the success of the educational process. Talents, and when the roles are integrated towards the ultimate goal, which is to build the student and provide him with the sciences and skills that enable him to lead and excel in tomorrow. When this happens, we always look with optimism, positivity, and boundless hope for the excellence of the education process and its achievement of its mission and goals in translating the directives of our wise leadership in always taking first place. .

With the start of the new academic semester, we all renew our determination and will to continue the effort and giving in the educational field, in order to reach the desired excellence.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Educational Award