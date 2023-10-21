Halevy added: “Gaza is complex, Gaza is crowded, the enemy is preparing many things there, but we are also preparing for him. We are accompanied in the ground maneuver by all the capabilities of the IDF, so be bold in this thinking. Be very determined, and convey a feeling of extreme confidence to your soldiers. This spirit will achieve victory. Your professionalism The outcome will be determined. I am very confident in you, I am very proud of you, this is pride and this is strength and with this strength you will prevail.”

Golani Brigade

Also known as the No. 1 Brigade in Israel.

It is an infantry brigade within the Israeli army, and one of the so-called “elite” brigades.

It was established on February 22, 1948, when the Givati ​​Brigade was divided, and it is one of the most important and powerful elite brigades in Israel.

Bloomberg News Agency revealed that Israel is facing undeclared American and European pressure to delay the ground attack plan in Gaza, in the hope of concluding a deal to free detainees held by Hamas.

Last Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that the number of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip had reached 199 people, while the Hamas leadership said that the number of prisoners ranged between “200 and 250.”