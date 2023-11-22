They were toddlers, children, teenagers at the time. But sixty years after the attack, many older Dutch people still remember where they were and how the stunning news arrived in their area. After our call, we received responses from 150 readers with memories of the day that John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK), the then 46-year-old President of the United States, was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963. “I cried for days. ”