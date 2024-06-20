Genoa – “Every day, or almost, it’s like this: the final part of via Ayrolibordering the Corso Sardegna market area, is transformed into a open-air landfill. It’s the fault of the uncivilized people who take advantage of the free space between the bins and the sidewalk to fill it with waste of all kinds.”

Antonio P. writes to 19th century to denounce a situation that has been going on for years and which “has worsened with the introduction of smart bins, which evidently a small part of citizens persist in using little and badly”. “Via Ayroli, among dog excrement, abandoned waste and seagulls hunting for food, it’s a real shame. I believe that the Municipality and Municipality should intervene by increasing controls, sanctions and perhaps even video surveillance”.