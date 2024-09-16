Reader’s Opinion | Zoning in nearby forests must be stopped

Reader’s opinion|Due to Helsinki’s large population, the need for green areas is particularly great.

Helsinki zoning for green areas despite deforestation. Three percent of our country’s surface area is left with natural forest. The multi-species forests in the south and Helsinki are the oldest in Finland. The species canopy in Helsinki is part of the problem of the entire planet. Due to Helsinki’s large population, the need for green areas is particularly great.

Nuuksio’s forests do not cool or make life easier for those living in Helsinki. Still, here, the local forests are zoned. Developers benefit from building in the forest and on the seashore, while the local residents feel the destruction of their chosen place of residence in their skins.

The report of the Nordic Council of Ministers states the health effects of green areas in cities: they clean the air, dampen noise, act as life holes during a pandemic, and cool the city.

Today, we still go to the rocky forest biotopes to extract crushed stone and gravel for sea filling construction and for tram and bicycle paths. Many valuable forest areas have been threatened, including the evergreen forest on the Tengströminpuisto ridge in Laajasalo and the associated valuable coastal grove with bats: Mantyharju and the cliff gone – replaced by a parking garage and tall buildings. Another nature area is disappearing.

Zoning must take into account the special characteristics of the city districts. The cubes rising on the shores do not add value to the distinctive island suburbs. Save Tengströminpuisto and all the health-maintaining oases of our hometown.

Christine Candolin

Helsinki

