Reader’s Opinion | Zoning has created an artificial shortage of building rights

Doctor Kimmo Mustonen ponders why Finland no longer builds with respect to classical architecture (HS 13.7). The main reason for this is the artificial scarcity of building rights.

Since zoning has created a shortage of building rights, it is valuable. Since the building right is valuable, its use must be maximized. The end result of this is almost always a cube or an edge, from which you can only choose a shade. And that too is chosen by the grinder, i.e. the founding contractor, not the final owners of the properties.

If you could build as much as the soul can bear on the plots that are intended for construction, we would see many kinds of cities, because it would be necessary to maximize efficiency only in the best locations.

Amos Ahola

Master of Science in Engineering, Helsinki

