Reader’s Opinion | Young people need to be heard as experts in peace work

Now is the time to emphasize peace as a core Finnish value and trust the youth in building tomorrow.

Finland is one of the safest societies in the world. Peace means not only the absence of war and violence, but also structural and attitudinal factors that prevent conflicts, such as equality and democracy.

The challenges of a changing world, such as the climate crisis, exclusion and inequality, touch every one of the world’s approximately 1.8 billion young people. Every fourth young person lives in fragile countries or conflict zones. The decisions of today are the legacy of the future, which young people carry on their shoulders.

Young people’s everyday peace work can be taking care of their own well-being and promoting harmony in, for example, their own school community. In the long term, the impact even in the prevention of school violence, for example, is great.

Seven years ago, on December 9, 2015, the UN Security Council’s Youth, Peace and Security resolution was adopted, which recognizes the positive role of young people in building sustainable peace.

Finnish youth played a large part in the creation of the resolution, as Finnish non-governmental organizations handed over the initiative for the resolution to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2011. Finland published the world’s first national action program related to the resolution in 2021.

Peace construction is the focus of Finnish foreign policy and a matter of pride. At home, the right of young people to participate is enshrined in the constitution, and Finland is in an excellent position to strengthen young people’s participation and continue to act as a trend setter. At the same time, we must remember our country’s challenges. For example, we have an estimated 60,000 young people marginalized from society.

Today we celebrate our achievements, but the work continues. Now is the time to emphasize peace as a core Finnish value and to trust in building tomorrow in young people, who worldwide are already doing countless hours of invisible work for it. We urge the decision-makers to remember, especially as the elections approach, that there is no peace or future without young people.

Amani Al-mehsen

Bachelor of Social Sciences, journalist

Saara Lappalainen

master’s degree in peace and conflict studies

Sini Al-Fraidawi

Bachelor of Theology, Finnish UN-Youth

Active members of the Finnish Youth, Peace and Safety network

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.