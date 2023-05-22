Reader’s Opinion | Young people need support in financial matters

It is good to learn financial knowledge and money skills throughout life.

In an opinion piece “Moving to your own apartment brings many surprises to a young person” (HS 12.5.) concern was raised about the everyday financial skills of young people who have moved in on their own. The earlier the study of financial skills is started, the greater positive effect it will have on the future.

Through their own and partner projects, banks support the current generation’s everyday money skills, including saving skills. At Nordea, we consider learning financial skills very important, and that’s why we support 180,000 children and young people in learning financial skills every year.

The contents of the financial workshops are tailored to suit the young person’s life situation and implemented listening to the wishes of teachers and young people. In elementary schools, we hold workshops where we go over the prices of services and products with younger students, and we discuss the everyday costs of the family with middle schoolers. With secondary school students who are on the threshold of becoming independent, we are already thinking about the relationship with our own money use, discussing saving and learning about budgeting.

It is also important to go through examples of situations when money matters do not go according to plan, so that young people know what to do when such situations surprise them. The need for financial knowledge and managing one’s own finances changes with new life situations and phases, and it is good to learn money skills throughout life.

Pirjo Kuusela

corporate responsibility director, Nordea

