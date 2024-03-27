Reader's Opinion | Young people need hope

Positive things must be highlighted.

In young people is difficult, there are mental health problems, insecurity, fears, lack of perspective and hopelessness. The world is chaotic and warlike, there is confrontation, hatred and negativity.

True every word. These themes are repeated with big headlines in the media every day, they are talked about and lectured at seminars, meetings and meetings. But in the midst of everyday negative speech and writing, how does the young person who takes his first fumbling steps into the adult world, working life and independent life feel? Hopeless.

With the help of words, we draw a picture of the world and the future, the “truth” of the environment in which we live. The words we now cultivate and repeat create more hopelessness, worry and fear.

But there is always a chance in words. If only each of us would change our own speeches and lyrics to be solution-oriented and highlight positive things. If only the media would write more about successes, solutions and working together. If only we could show each other and our young people with small concrete actions and words how we care and support each other. We would show that there is hope.

Mere hope is not enough, actions are also needed. I challenge all of us who have things going well to also go out and mentor young people, encourage, encourage and set an example of how together we can learn from each other and support each other. Together and united, we will make it.

If we could reduce hopelessness by ten percent and correspondingly increase hope by ten percent, the effect would already be enormous. Let's start with small words and concrete actions. Hope and action – that's what every young person and the whole of Finland need right now.

Raija Kemiläinen

charter member, Finnish Mentors, Women's Bank

Vice Chairman of the Board, Boardman Advisors

