Reader's Opinion | Young people need good experiences in working life

Tet internships affect young people's images of working life.

Capital region student counselors' writing about tet periods and the polarization of working life (HS Opinion 18.12.) highlighted important aspects of young people's working life experiences and the equality of working life.

Getting to know working life, i.e. the tet periods of basic education, is meant to give young people their first glimpse into working life. The first work experiences have a great influence on the image that young people get of working life. According to the Youth Future Report commissioned by the Youth Entrepreneurship and Economy Organization (NYT), young people who have a positive attitude towards working life felt that the tet period was useful and felt that it had a positive effect on their own working life attitudes.

There are many ways to solve the labor market's skills shortage and the problem of matching. Young people are one important group that should be invested in. We cannot afford to leave anyone out of working life.

From the labor market thousands more people leave every year than young people arrive there. Related to this, tet periods are currently still an underutilized opportunity from the perspective of companies. Internships offer an excellent opportunity to introduce young people to their industry and get them excited about working life.

Young people want to do work according to their values. In the spring future report, the majority of young people chose as the most important thing at work that all people are valued and treated equally in the workplace (83 percent of about 6,000 respondents). This is an important message for workplaces.

“ Good work experiences create faith in the future for young people.

It is also particularly important to be aware that through the first work experiences young people get the feeling that they are needed in working life and that they are expected and necessary. Good work experiences create faith in the future for young people.

The future report based on the answers, young people find the most interesting fields that are closest to the young person's everyday life. These are, for example, jobs in the trade and restaurant sectors. As the study counselors stated in their writing, those young people whose parents have contacts in these places end up in jobs related to knowledge work.

For companies, contacting schools in the vicinity is a convenient way to get tet trainees. In addition, equality can be increased, for example, through services such as tet.fi. Etatet, which is also open to everyone, offers thousands of young people every year prospects for numerous different jobs and fields – both knowledge work and customer service tasks.

Riikka Ahonvala

expert, young people's working life skills

Jenni Järvelä

managing director

Youth entrepreneurship and the economy NOW

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.