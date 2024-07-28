Reader’s Opinion | Young people need a listening adult

Reader’s opinion|The need to be understood and met by another person is an extremely deep basic need.

Maija Aalto reflects in his column (HS 23.7.) the morbid effects of society’s demands and values ​​on young people, wisely holding us adults responsible. As he wrote, no amount of services will be enough to end this scourge.

Distress and bad feeling are not diseases, but healthy reactions in an unhealthy, even soulless society. Excessive and unrealistic demands, whether they come from the workplace, formless society or as learned internalizations from one’s own head, can either create rebellion and shamelessness or freeze and cause shame.

Both of the aforementioned dynamics can be “diagnosed”: adhd, add, anxiety disorder, depression. Feelings of hopelessness and meaninglessness, as well as experiences of, for example, losing trust or a sense of security, or a lost connection with another person, shake anyone’s inner balance.

When it is still a young person whose developmental challenges include an existential crisis (thinking about life and death) and existential loneliness and outsiderness, you need another person, a wise adult, who can tolerate the uncertainty, the young person’s pain and painfulness, without labeling them as mental illnesses.

A stable adult to lean on can be any of us adults, if we just turn off our own cell phones and open our hearts to meet the young person exactly as he is. If only we are ready to normalize – without trivializing – all the feelings and sensations that the young person experiences.

Hedda Retu

demanding special level psychotherapist, Helsinki

