Reader’s Opinion | Young people also take expensive things from their friends

Shoes worth 200 euros were taken from our young man’s home.

Parents, pay attention to new expensive branded clothes or shoes if they appear in your home and you know that the young person cannot normally afford to buy them. Ask your child where the clothes or shoes were purchased.

We had a few young friends visit us last weekend, it wasn’t a party. At the end of the one-hour visit, the Air Jordans worth more than 200 euros, which the young man had bought with his own salary, were lost. It is incomprehensible that friends are also stolen from, although in this case the thief knew he would be suspected when there were only a few options. When the suspected perpetrators were told about filing a criminal complaint, one of the young people stated that there was no consequence for him.

It is sad and worrying how thefts and robberies committed by young people are constantly being reported. Often they happen in the middle of the day in public places so that adults do not intervene in any way, even if they see that something unusual is going on.

Worried mother

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

