Reader’s Opinion | You shouldn’t go without a shirt in the city

Reader’s opinion|Not everyone understands how to behave.

in Helsingin Sanomat it was reported that Helsinki has already officially decided last year that all city residents have the right to take their shirt off at the beach (HS 25.7.). Now that Helsinki’s decision-makers have intervened so vigorously in this shirt issue, they could also address a much bigger shirt problem than I think: in the city center you still see people without shirts.

The city is not a place to walk around shirtless. Still, not everyone understands how to behave in city centers. If these shirtless men don’t understand that you can’t go without a shirt in public areas in the city, the city of Helsinki should intervene.

Keijo Väkibarta

Helsinki

