Reader’s Opinion | You must receive appropriate compensation for business travel

The Working Time Act still does not very well recognize the work done while moving in a means of transport, which takes place through telecommunication connections.

Sami-Petteri Seppä and Karin Cederlöf wrote (HS Opinion 24.9.), that the state must encourage its employees to travel by train instead of flying. They took a stand on an important topic. The choice of a work-related travel method is without a doubt important in the management of climate emissions in both the private and public sectors.

However, it is worth raising the question of how the time spent on work-related travel is reimbursed to the employee. Unfortunately, our working time law in force still does not very well recognize, for example, work done while traveling on a means of transport, work that takes place via telecommunication connections.

In many respects, the matter is left up to collective agreements. In particular, collective agreements in the private sector provide good examples of work-related travel time being compensated for the employee even outside of so-called regular working hours. Such hours may be compensated, for example, on an hour-by-hour basis, either with money or with free time held later.

Unfortunately, public sector employment and collective agreements are still behind the private sector when it comes to work-related travel. Too often, for example, the work trip of a public sector expert starts early in the morning and ends late in the evening, so that the employer’s business may be spent for example 16 hours. Despite this, compensation can only be the salary for regular working hours (7–8 hours).

Of course, in recent years, small steps have been taken in a better direction in terms of employment and collective agreements. In any case, when developing environmentally friendly business travel, the employee actually making the business trip and his right to proper compensation and adequate rest time after traveling must also be taken into account.

Petri Toiviainen

negotiation manager

Association of Higher Education in Social Sciences

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.