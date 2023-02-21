Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Reader's Opinion | You don't have to drive from the country to work and hobbies

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | You don’t have to drive from the country to work and hobbies

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Living in the countryside combined with urban lifestyles is a choice.

Susanna Heiska (HS Opinion 19.2.) considers the kilometer tax proposed by the government to be unreasonable for his family. The family’s already high car costs, which are the result of trips caused by work and children’s hobbies, would make the tax unreasonable. A consequence of an urban lifestyle in the country.

Living in the countryside, far from the city center, is a voluntary choice. Work and hobbies are also possible there. There are jobs in agriculture and forestry in the country, and you can take a variety of businesses there that do not require a brick-and-mortar location. A lot of marketing and communication can be done with modern telecommunication connections.

You can, and have always been able to, also do sports on the land. The country has made beautiful works of wood, woven and knitted. You can write and paint on land. Information technology also enables many kinds of participation in different groups from home. Taking care of the home is also a hobby that develops young people. For example, you can make firewood together with your parents.

Living in the countryside combined with urban lifestyles, work and hobbies is a choice. If such a choice adds value to life, you have to be prepared to pay for it, for example in the form of high car travel costs.

Timo Saarimaa

Tampere

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

