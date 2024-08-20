Reader’s Opinion | You can’t opt ​​out of Husi’s support services

Reader’s opinion|Husi’s savings endanger the multiprofessional care chain.

of the Hus group in the comment thread about savings plans (HS 15.8.) the journalist wrote about an imaginary situation in which he had to choose who in the hospital he would fire if he had to. In the story, it was said that hopefully those who do not work directly with patients, such as administration and “all kinds of support services”, would be selected as the target of the screening.

The answer reflected the reality, because who would want to operate from direct patient work. Few people think about or even know how important work the people working in support services do.

Without them, direct patient work would not be possible: for example, patients would not be operated on in operating theaters without the careful cleaning work done by facility custodians or without equipment custodians who ensure that the surgeon has the correct, sterile tools at his disposal.

After Husi’s previous austerity measures, there are no more unnecessary professionals in these support service positions – if there were even then – to get rid of.

New cuts can also water down previous development work. For example, for several years, tasks have been transferred from nurses to ward secretaries, so that nurses would have more time for patient work. If the support services are reduced, the tasks will return to the nursing staff and less time will be left for patient care.

Cutting back on support services increases the burden on other professional groups and reduces the comfort and attractiveness of the workplace – and at the same time increases costs. With the planned actions, Hus will also not become the “most desired workplace”, as envisioned in its strategy.

At what point is a professional unnecessary in the care chain? Good care is multiprofessional cooperation, where each professional group has its own, important role. If one is cut, the functionality of the care chain, access to services and, in the worst case, patient safety are jeopardized.

Jonna Voima

chairman, Ammatiliitto Jyty

Anne Siivonen

Jyty’s coordinating main trust, Hus corporation

Wind Urpela

Chief steward of Jyty, Hus corporation

