Reader’s Opinion | You can’t call a shared room with a stranger a home

Reader’s opinion|There are already too few 24-hour care places for the elderly.

Kari Kantalainen wrote (HS Opinion 2.8.), that the elderly have a basic right to proper and safe housing. Further reduction of 24-hour care places will lead to inhumane treatment of the elderly. There are already too few nursing places to meet the real need.

My father lived in his own apartment with the help of home care until it became clear to both his relatives and the home care that living in his own apartment was no longer successful. I asked for an assessment of the need for services and approval that the father needs round-the-clock care. This was not considered necessary, but the father received a remote device for contact for home care and a safety bracelet. Dad threw both in the trash because he didn’t understand what they were used for. He also couldn’t use the phone anymore.

So the father was in his own apartment without any possibility to call for help. The situation turned into a crisis and the father was sent to Kustaankartanoo for a rehabilitation and evaluation period via the first aid and the psychiatric hospital. From there, the father was wheeled home again, because two social counselors estimated that the father would do well at home with the help of home care.

In two weeks, it became clear again that living at home was not going well. Father was sent to Kustaankartano again to wait for a permanent place to live. This sounded like a relief, but the dog was buried in the case. Namely, if you apply for service housing while the resident is in the assessment and rehabilitation unit, you must accept the first offered place. You can’t stay in the assessment unit and you can’t return home to wait, because home care is no longer available. At this point, the father was completely confused and did not understand where he was.

I received a notification about a permanent round-the-clock nursing place at the Riistavuori senior center on the same day that my father had already been transferred there. The center’s website explains how you can live a unique life in an apartment that you can decorate with your own things. In fact, the father was placed in a double room with a complete stranger. The room only has space for two beds and bedside tables. So this should be the father’s “home” for the rest of his life.

On the website of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, it says this: “In 24-hour service housing units, the residents have their own room or apartment and in addition shared facilities.” None of these promises come true. You can’t even meet your loved ones without having other people in the same room all the time, whether it’s in an “apartment” or in shared spaces. In addition to all that, you cannot apply for another care place, you can only apply for a decision that you are entitled to apply for a place elsewhere. Kafka-like walls seem to surround the person in this application process.

I feel immense anxiety about my father’s situation and I feel that I have betrayed him by promising that after all the turmoil, he will get his own room, his own furniture and things, his own TV, and above all, his own peace. An elderly person’s home for the rest of their life cannot be just an investment place without any household property. The number of care places should be increased, not reduced.

Worried daughter

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.