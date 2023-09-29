Reader’s Opinion | You cannot revive by force if the conditions are not there

The current location of the Stockmann department store and the center of Helsinki may have many similarities.

Helsinki there has been a lively discussion about the waning of the city center’s appeal. They are frantically trying to enliven the city center with various projects that make driving more difficult, believing that in this way a pedestrian center that attracts people will be born. Simply driving away the cars may not be enough for this. In addition, there are few permanent residents left in the center.

It is difficult to create the same kind of natural pedestrian center in Helsinki as in many envied European cities, because Helsinki does not have a picturesque old town with small alleys. Such an environment, which is naturally attractive for walking, is not created by turning a few wide main streets into pedestrian streets.

Helsinki has also made espoos in its zoning. As a city, Espoo is famous for the fact that there has never been a clear center and, therefore, a clear urban identity. There have been only half a dozen “area centers”, which are practical intermediate forms of a neighborhood and a service center built around a shopping center without special attraction factors and historical roots.

Helsinki and its inhabitants have also dispersed into regional centers (Itis, Tripla, Redi, among others), and the attraction of the core center as “the center of everything” has been permanently diluted.

The current location of the Stockmann department store and the center of Helsinki may have many similarities. Time may have passed them by, and they will soon be just a golden memory of the core center’s past. Perhaps, instead of revitalization, much more radical changes would be needed to return the center to the center, but there is no guarantee that even those would be enough.

Jarkko Lahtinen

Espoo

