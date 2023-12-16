Reader's Opinion | You cannot learn a language without making mistakes

The best way to learn a language is through blunders, which can also be treated with a laugh.

Finns there is a strange need to strive for flawlessness in the use of a foreign language. A Finn prefers to keep his mouth shut, so as not to embarrass himself by saying something funny, or that his incompetence is revealed to others. Still, at the same time, we like to criticize the performance of others rather than with roses.

I have studied languages ​​all my life and have been working with them for a few years now. I have never met a native speaker in my life who would have messed up my language skills when I tried to communicate in their native language. That's why I've gotten the ears of the Finns who listen to me. For a long time I wondered what this is about. I have come to the conclusion that in the background of starving lies a plague that plagues Finns: shame.

I claim that you can't learn a language without making mistakes, and it's best to learn it precisely from mistakes, which can also be treated with a laugh. Messing with the language can be unpleasant, but it should be comforting to think that you can't always completely avoid mistakes. Besides, they rarely result in anything very serious.

Sari Kupari

translator and interpreter, Vantaa

