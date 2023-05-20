Reader’s Opinion | You can study and participate in working life even with a disability pension

A young person receiving a disability pension can study and, within the limits allowed by law, also work.

Pseudonym The mother of the outcast told (HS Opinion 15.5.) about their experiences of how difficult it has been to get help for a depressed child from social and health care. The author highlighted social security as one of the displacing circumstances. The author’s child had not been granted youth rehabilitation allowance, but had instead received a disability pension from Kela.

Disability pension secures the livelihood of the person entitled to it. It is good to note that a young person receiving a disability pension can study and, within the limits allowed by law, also work. If the young person’s condition improves, the pension can be terminated later.

The writing may have left the impression that Kela had granted a disability pension in response to an application for rehabilitation allowance. We specify because you cannot get a disability pension without applying for it. If, for example, the criteria for youth rehabilitation allowance are not met, but there seems to be a right to, for example, a disability pension, we can contact the customer from Kela and advise them to apply for the benefit they are entitled to.

Milla Kaitola

benefits manager, Kela

