Monday, September 18, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | You can easily bake sugar-free bread yourself

September 18, 2023
Baking bread and root maintenance may sound like a lot of work, but all this can be very effortless.

Timo Järvenpää announced sugar-free bread and threw the ball at the food industry (HS Opinion 17.9.). I also throw the ball to individuals. Nutritious, tasty and sugar-free bread is closer than you might imagine. Tens of thousands of Finns have already noticed that you can bake the best bread yourself and this does not require previous experience or the skills of a flour thumb.

By the best bread, I refer to sourdough bread, which can be almost any shape or taste. It can be toast, mixed bread, seed bread, burger bun or the familiar rye bread, but even a bun.

The best thing is because the long fermentation of the bread releases the nutrients of the grain for the body to use, because it mostly keeps the blood sugar level and because it is very digestible and suitable for many people with sensitive stomachs who have had to live without bread.

Baking bread and taking care of the root may sound like a lot of work, but all this can be very effortless and doesn’t take more than a few minutes of your active time per loaf. I’ve named the easiest possible bread “patalaiska’s bread”. In it, the ingredients are mixed in the evening – including sour root – so you don’t even have to knead, and in the morning the dough is poured into the pot to fry. The result is fantastic bread!

I encourage you to go to the library and even to the social media community, where you can get more information on the subject in a friendly atmosphere. You can define the ingredients of the bread yourself.

Elisa Kuusela

ambassador of better bread, non-fiction writer

Founder of Hapanjuirileipurit community

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

