Reader’s Opinion | You can also get help for intimate partner violence at Christmas time

Helsingin Sanomat editorial (20.12.) hit the nail on the head that intimate partner violence should not be kept silent.

Violence in a close human relationship is typically associated with a lot of conflicting feelings, so seeking help is often delayed. In the capital region, many non-profit organizations help both those who have encountered intimate partner violence and those who have used it with their free services, where it is also possible to do business anonymously.

Shelters offer sheltered short-term housing, immediate crisis assistance and support to end violence. Turvaverkko Helsinki (MLL Helsinki) experts in violence work, if necessary, move to the home or neighborhood of a person who has experienced violence, even in the evenings or on weekends. Help is also available for children and young people in the family.

We warmly encourage you to seek help at the first signs of violence. You can contact Turvaverkko Helsinki by calling, sending a message or using the contact form on the website. We are also on duty on Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The shelters are open 24/7.

We wish everyone a safe and violence-free Christmas season.

Sirkka Mikkonen

director of violence work

Security network Helsinki

Rita Lohman

executive director

Mannerheim Child Welfare Association, Helsinki Association

