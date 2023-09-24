Reader’s Opinion | Yle also offers literature programs

Programs dealing with literature are made at Yle for different mediums.

Heli Laaksonen wrote (HS Opinion 19.9.), how insignificant society considers the writer’s work. For example, Laaksonen raised the fact that there is no regular book program in Yle’s television offering.

Programs dealing with literature are made at Yle for various media, both online, radio and television. We always think about which tool and method best serves the subject. Even now, Yle’s TV shows regularly feature books and authors, among other things In a culture cocktail and Half past seven. In October, we will launch a new Word word art project that involves young writers. In November, we will already be showing the Finlandia Awards for the fourth time. I am also happy to tell you that next spring a new literary program will start in Yle Areena and on television, which we will tell you more about later.

Yle’s public service mission includes producing, creating, developing and preserving domestic culture, art and stimulating entertainment. Domestic literature is therefore at the center of Yle’s content now and in the future.

Johanna Aho

manager, Yle’s cultural and substantive content

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.