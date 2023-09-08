Reader’s Opinion | Would it be time to fix healthcare financing?

Helsinki plans to collect a health center fee in the future.

in Helsinki the average wage income is substantially higher than in North Karelia’s largest city, Joensuu. In North Karelia, we also belong to the darkest regions in Finland in the morbidity index.

Helsinki plans to collect a health center fee in the future. In most parts of Finland, the full amount permitted by law has been collected for a long time to guarantee the adequacy of the region’s funding.

At Helsingin Sanomat, Jussi Tervola, head of research at the Department of Health and Welfare stated (2.9.) that the introduction of the fee will especially affect low-income Helsinki residents. The concern has now arisen. Should health care funding now be adjusted to the level where it would be possible to lower customer fees for health care and social services in other parts of Finland as well, when the removal of non-payment in a reasonably wealthy capital city is perceived as problematic?

However, if this is aimed at managing healthcare queues in anticipation of a treatment guarantee – according to studies, payments reduce the use of services – I can tell you that it will not necessarily succeed with that method.

Susanna Wilén

area director of health and medical care services, North Karelia welfare area

