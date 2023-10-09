Reader’s Opinion | Working life needs PhDs to develop

The image of doctors is still unfortunately narrowed.

Finland tki investments have lagged behind international development, which the new government has recognized. In the government program, it is committed to increase the funding of research and development activities in Finland to four percent of the gross national product, directing the funding especially to doctoral education.

Finland needs PhDs to succeed in international competition, and PhDs have their place in working life outside of the academic world as well. In addition to the business world, the public and third sectors benefit from the extensive expertise of doctors.

The image of doctors is still unfortunately narrowed. However, in addition to in-depth knowledge of one’s own research topic, research training and writing a dissertation provide versatile working life skills.

Management, development and expert tasks in working life require analytical and critical thinking, the ability to visualize wholes and the skill of generating new information. During the dissertation process, theoretical and wide-ranging knowledge management, scheduling and planning are learned. Leading with information requires the ability to separate research-based information from opinions and weaker argumentation. According to our experience, these are essential skills in renewing organizations and working life.

The path to becoming a doctor can be varied, it can be taken young or old, alongside a day job or as a full-time researcher. At Takuu, it won’t leave anyone cold. Despite the demanding nature of doctoral studies, we encourage those interested in self-development and challenging themselves to apply for postgraduate studies.

Anne-Maria Karjalainen

doctor of political science, director of diaconia and development

Tuulikki Ukkonen-Mikkola

doctor of education, docent, university lecturer

Tiina Mäkelä

Doctor of Political Science, CEO

Lahti Diaconia Institute

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.