It’s time to break the false beliefs about older workers.

The negative ones attitudes in workplaces make it difficult for people over 55 to find employment and continue their working career. The willingness to employ people over the age of 55 has grown over the past ten years, but the understanding of the importance of extending working careers and the great potential of careers is not yet at a sufficient level.

37 percent of employers consider that extending working careers is not important in society (Eläketurvakeskus 2022). In the same study, more than one in four employers estimated that recruiting an employee over 55 years of age would not be considered when hiring a new employee.

Labor shortage is a wide-ranging problem in the labor market. A shortage of skilled labor is also an obstacle to economic growth. At the same time, we have a significant reserve of unemployed workers. 75,000 people over 55 are unemployed. The employment rate of people aged 60–64 in Finland is even ten percentage points behind Sweden and Norway.

A clear change of attitude is needed at workplaces. The last thing to realize now is that conkers are an essential part of the work community. It’s also time to break down false beliefs about older workers. According to research, the social skills, absorption of work and attitude towards the employer can be even more solid than those of younger people.

It is also a false belief that older employees do not learn new things. What can weaken is belief in one’s ability, that is, trust in one’s own abilities to learn new things. Workplaces have to put special effort into this and ensure that Konkar employees are included in the development and that they get experiences of success in their work.

There are significant incentives for hiring people over 55. From the beginning of 2024, no additional costs will accrue to the employer for a new employee hired over the age of 55, even if the working career ends prematurely with a disability pension. The reform also includes incentives for hiring part-time workers. The changes in the pension system encourage employers towards more diverse work communities and are also an excellent remedy for solving the labor shortage.

The idea that everyone has a place in working life is both humanly necessary and also economically reasonable. Well-being comes from work.

Kati Korhonen-Yrjänheikki

director of work ability, Elo Pension Company

