Reader’s Opinion | Work experience is valued instead of degrees in Finland

Tuition fees and diplomas erode the prestige of foreign higher education.

Ariel Nadbornik wrote (HS Opinion 15.12.), that skills acquired abroad and degrees read at foreign universities would not be valued in Finland. Furthermore, he mentioned that this would also apply to well-known universities such as Oxford.

There are several reasons why Finland wants to critically examine the equivalence of foreign degrees to Finnish degrees. For example, there are strict competence requirements in medicine and law, and in the latter already the difference in legislation in different countries forces one to examine how competence is sufficient to interpret local legislation.

However, many people neglect to look at how they got into the universities and how the degrees were completed there. In Finland, university studies are paid for by European Union citizens with tax money, and admission is based on the grades of the matriculation certificate or entrance exams. In addition, university degrees also include mandatory work placements, and many do a significant amount of work alongside their studies, partly in their own field, partly in other fields.

On the other hand, for example, British or American universities have high tuition fees, and admission to them may depend on various recommendations without clear absolute measures. Due to the high price or strict study time rules, the degrees in them have to be completed in, for example, no more than four years. In this case, during the degree, the student does not have time to accumulate any work experience in his own field and graduates based on only theoretical information.

This is especially bad for the Finnish job market, but also in countries with high tuition fees, many have to make up for this skills gap after studying by going to unpaid internships. But it is not possible for everyone because the student loans have to be reduced.

You can get a job in Finland with a foreign degree, but there is a high requirement for previous work experience and precise competence corresponding to the task area when looking for a job here.

Mikko Nummelin

master’s degree in engineering, Espoo

