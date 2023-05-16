Reader’s Opinion | Women should be included in deciding on security policy

The absence of women from the negotiation tables of defense policy and hybrid threats weakens Finland’s security and credibility as a promoter of equality.

At the almshouse a government program is being negotiated, which will determine Finland’s direction for the next four years. That’s why it doesn’t matter who negotiates at Säätytalo. However, now we are in a situation where there are no women at all at the negotiating tables related to defense policy and cyber security. These tables belong to the “International and active NATO-Finland” reform table, which has women – but three quarters of the reform table’s negotiators are men.

The absence of women from sub-negotiation groups, where defense policy and cyber security are discussed specifically, is alarming and weakens both Finland’s security and credibility as a promoter of equality. Women’s voice in decision-making related to security policy and an understanding of broad security are prerequisites for a more effective security policy covering the whole of society.

Although equality is a significant domestic and foreign policy priority for Finland, women are still underrepresented in the foreign and security policy debate. The importance of diverse voices and expertise is emphasized as security threats become more complex. The absence of women in the negotiations threatens to lead to an outcome in which Finland is less secure and does not take into account factors affecting defense and cyber security on a large scale.

Making security and defense policy is not about gender. The more the different genders are involved, the more sustainable security environment and peace can be built.

“ Making security policy is not about gender.

It is often referred to men’s better expertise in the subject area, but few men negotiating at the tables focusing on defense policy, cyber security and hybrid threats have special in-depth expertise on the subjects. The absence of women cannot therefore be explained by the expertise of selected male negotiators. It would be important to get an explanation as to why there are no women at these tables.

In everything in security policy, it would be important to take broader human security into account. Safeguarding democracy, equality and basic rights and hearing diverse voices in decision-making is a prerequisite for safe, stable and prosperous societies – also in relation to security and defence. There are many women in the parties who also have expertise in security policy issues.

Finland’s newest national Women, peace and security action program was published in March. The purpose of the action program is to promote the meaningful participation of women in all peace and security tasks and at all levels. The absence of women in the defense policy and hyperthreats and cyber security working groups calls into question the commitment of the parties participating in the government negotiations to Finland’s national action program Women, peace and security.

Ladies often ignored in decision-making related to peace and security. Finland has worked actively to change this, while at the same time trying to profile itself internationally as a promoter of women’s rights. Now, however, ignoring women in the security policy discussion of government negotiations is in clear contradiction with these goals, taking credibility away from Finland’s international equality activities.

Elina Korhonen

chairman, Väestöliitto

Linda-Lotta Luhtala

coordinator, UN Women Finland

Women, peace and security network

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.