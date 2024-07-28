Reader’s Opinion | Without planning, construction would be uglier

Reader’s opinion|I encourage all city dwellers to demand a more beautiful city in terms of planning.

Graduate engineer Amos Ahola argues that the lack of building rights created by zoning leads to today’s cubic architecture (HS Opinion 27.7.). The argument forgets a fundamental detail: freeing up the amount of construction does not in itself lead to an improvement in quality.

If the amount of construction was released, initially the amount of construction would increase. As the supply of new apartments would increase, their prices would decrease by 2–10 percent. That’s how much the price can fall before the developers’ operations would be loss-making – and companies don’t build at a loss.

Since there are constantly more people coming to Helsinki, there is always a buyer or a tenant for every apartment, no matter how ugly, as long as the price is lowered a little. There would not be enough new supply to create quality competition, because the selling price of apartments is wanted to be kept low for political reasons, but the developer’s operations must be profitable.

Zoning is not driven by the pursuit of profit, but by the public will. That is why the plan can demand quality from the construction: good facade materials, low floor height, colors and greenery. Municipal politicians approve every formula, i.e. the power of the authorities is monitored by democratically elected decision-makers. The right question is, are the people of Helsinki active enough to demand better?

I encourage all city dwellers to demand a more beautiful city in terms of planning. The formula can also require a certain style, as has been done in Kartanonkoski or Jätkäsaari. The developer and architect must comply with these requirements. Change for the better therefore requires municipal residents to communicate with planners and members of the Urban Environment Board. The beauty of the buildings is decided by the grinders who follow the formula, not the final owners of the properties, as Ahola pointedly pointed out.

Mikael Tomasson

planning architect, Helsinki

