Reader’s Opinion | Wind power produces clean energy

An energy system based on weather and hydrogen is the most sustainable.

Vilma Sutherland wrote (HS Opinion 21.7.), that wind power is not the most sustainable solution for electricity production. As an expert in environmental sciences, I say that wind power combined with solar power and hydrogen technology are the best option for the future energy system in Finland.

We have a lot of wind, and from spring to autumn there is plenty of light. When there is no wind or sun, hydrogen is burned in state-of-the-art hydrogen power plants, with the only emission being water vapor. This energy system would also be subtly controlled by smart technology. Wind power capacity in Finland already accounts for more than 25 percent of electricity production. Large solar power plants of up to one gigawatt are under construction.

The fossil fuel economy and nuclear power are linear. Their problems are not only environmentally destructive mines, but also pollution, emissions and nuclear waste. Electricity production based on the weather is circular and completely clean. You have to dig for the minerals, but they can also be recycled 100% afterwards. Technologies have been developed in Finland to recycle the pallets of wind turbines and make them from wood.

Solar and wind power is being built at a fast pace, especially all over Europe. They are the only sustainable alternative for energy production together with wave and hydropower and geothermal energy. Each country has its own most sensible combination of renewable energy.

Appealing to aesthetic reasons is not a strong argument against wind power. There are already link masts, beacons and other infrastructure in the forests and at sea. Besides, most people think wind turbines are beautiful. They don’t even make any noise except when there is a strong wind right near them.

Daniel Elkama

environmental expert, Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.