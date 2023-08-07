Reader’s Opinion | Why should the forests be fully built?

As a sport, Frisbeegolf is not suitable for the city’s outdoor recreation areas and parks.

Tero Hakola wrote in his column (HS 27.7.) about the frisbee golf course planned in Paloheina and the construction of other sports facilities.

Why should Helsinki’s nearby forests be filled with mammoth sports facilities? If you want to build another frisbee golf course in the cramped area of ​​Paloheinä, which is already in active outdoor use, why does it have to be 18 holes? And why should a full-scale speed skating rink be built in the small nature area in the middle of Myllypuro for a few crazy enthusiasts or for some European Championships?

As a sport, Frisbeegolf is not suitable for the city’s outdoor recreation areas and parks. First, the forests are cleared to fill wide, bare fairways, and then the players trample through the rest of the undergrowth in search of pucks. All around, the terrain wears away, and the battered trees gradually die. In addition, the hobby requires a large area that is only used by golfers.

As for Paloheina, today it is an outdoor paradise dedicated to skiers and joggers. The city of Helsinki has decided to start turning Kuninkaantammentie and other lanes into cycling lanes that are sanded in winter. They will then try to build some new steep circular paths in the valuable nature area by clearing the old forest.

Raimo Leppänen

Helsinki

