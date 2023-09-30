Reader’s Opinion | Why is the man not suitable as a tenant?

A single woman finds an apartment practically immediately without much effort if her credit information is in order.

Why the man is not suitable as a tenant for many apartment owners? Especially in the private rental housing market, the penis significantly hinders getting an apartment, because in the rental agency there is a clear hierarchy by which apartment seekers are evaluated and valued.

A single woman finds an apartment practically immediately without much effort if her credit information is in order. Even a few payment defaults can be forgiven. A woman living alone finds an apartment much easier than a man living alone, so in this competition the sexes are never on the same line.

A female couple comes second in the hierarchy, i.e. two student girls looking for a roommate, for example. The next in the hierarchy is usually a hetero couple, i.e. a man and a woman, and only a single man falls to the far lower, almost invisible rungs of the rank scale. A male couple looking for a shared apartment always sinks to the bottom, no matter what their mutual relationship is.

I’ve come across a bias that discriminates against men firsthand for many years, but it became concrete when I was helping two young men find an apartment together. I was in the naive belief that two decent applicants will also get the apartment and genitals are irrelevant. Unfortunately, my assumption was wrong.

A person cannot choose their gender at birth, but everyone needs a home. Homelessness usually affects men in particular, so there is a lot of room for improvement in an equal attitude. The friends are still looking for an apartment in vain and are staying at friends’ corners. They don’t have much hope of finding a home on the private market any more alone than by applying together.

Kimmo Harju

Tampere

