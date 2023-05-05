Reader’s Opinion | Why is the industrial potential of creative industries not taken seriously in Finland?

Finland has lagged behind in the consumer industry development related to food, fashion and design.

From the wrapper blockbuster product? Go-a selling point of the movie? Lapuan Kankurs for the world? Kyrö’s rye dreams as an export?

Today, people are united by phenomena related to popular culture, fashion and well-being. There are lucrative global brands and cross-border brands such as French fashion, Danish furniture design, German automotive know-how and the US entertainment industry.

About the pandemic despite this, the last year has been a period of strong growth for the world’s top brands. In Finland, Nokia with its cell phones temporarily joined this group, and the game industry was in the wake. It’s been quiet since then. Why is it difficult to develop brand-based consumer business in Finland?

The early success stories of the start up buzz were in the software industry, computer consulting and information services. Now the most interesting start-up companies are accelerating climate action and easing health technology and the loneliness of the elderly, as well as reforming the restaurant and financial sectors. Would now be the time for consumer business?

“ It has been quiet since Nokia mobile phones.

I am followed a generation of clothing design students at Aalto University over the course of ten years. The talented group of about ten students was optimistic when they started. The teaching was strict, but of high quality and inspiring. The young people showed their versatile skills in large student fashion shows at home and around the world.

In reality, the domestic labor market is non-existent. Some are employed in fashion centers in Paris, Milan, Stockholm and London. In Finland, young experts in fashion are unemployed or trying to become entrepreneurs. Industry networking is non-existent, as is mentoring. The “tops” are even considering a change of industry. It is both a national economic loss and a brain drain of talent.

In the country of the “iron fists”, the industrial potential of the creative industries is still not taken seriously. Would this be something for the reform tables of the government negotiators to think about? Finland has lagged behind in the consumer industry development related to food, fashion and design. An interesting comparison is South Korea. After the recession of the 1990s, the government decided to invest in the lifestyle industry, i.e. music, fashion, beauty and entertainment. The consumer business was taken under the strategic control of the state, and the rest is history. K-products are conquering the world and are the cornerstone of the national economy.

Finland could be “South Korea of ​​the North”. Aalto University brought together technology, art industry and business sciences. Now the new know-how of the students in the field must be put into production. Fashion, design and music clusters need a growth strategy and new financing models.

Business policy makers should think about how to adapt the Korean model to Finland, so that entrepreneurship in the industry grows and the potential world conquest is finally realized. The bonus is domestic responsibility thinking.

Laura Kolbe

Professor of European History

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.