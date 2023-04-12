Reader’s Opinion | Why had the dentist looked at the information about my visit to the gynecologist?

I have now removed the transfer of my health information from Omakanna. In case of emergency, they are available if needed.

thank you of the writing (HS 11.4.), which dealt with the sharing of health information in Omakanna. I am a healthcare professional and I have considered it important that my health and prescription information is available to healthcare providers.

Inspired by the article, I then entered my own information in Omakanna, and I was especially interested in the section on handing over health information – I hadn’t even noticed it before. Based on this search, I wondered for what purpose the dentist had watched my last visit to the gynecologist, the whole epicrisis is of course in Omakanna. The visit to the dental clinic was acute (the place was cracked), and at the office of a previously unknown male dentist.

I have now removed the release of my health information. In case of emergency, they are available if needed, and permission can be given in Omakanna.

Nurse from Helsinki

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.