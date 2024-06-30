Reader’s Opinion | Why doesn’t Helsinki open the fountains?

Reader’s opinion|Most of the fountains in central Helsinki are dry.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reports about Havis Amanda’s appearance after the repairs in her place (27.6.). Now it is behind fences, in the middle of a construction site.

Even before May Day, I was waiting for the other fountains to open, in vain. At the same time, the lack of attraction in the center is being addressed. Most of the fountains in the center of Helsinki are dry, the one in front of Kiasma being a great exception By Nina Beier work Women & Children. On the other hand, the even more centrally located fountains of the eastern part of Espa and the Triangle are not refreshing the cityscape.

Why aren’t the fountains turned on? It’s a small thing, but that’s why it’s essential. It can’t be about money.

Martti Aho

Helsinki

