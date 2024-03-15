Reader's Opinion | Why doesn't a teacher who meets the eligibility requirements get a position?

There are surprisingly many cases where none of the eligible applicants are selected for the vacant position.

In our knowledge there is a job search for basic education from this spring, where none of the nineteen qualified special education teachers “met the requirements for the position well enough” to be elected to the position. Consequently, the post was left unfilled. There are surprisingly many such cases, in which none of the eligible applicants are selected for the open position, also in the capital region and in railway stations.

Education quality is ensured by hiring teachers who meet the eligibility requirements. Of course, hiring an unqualified teacher on a temporary basis saves the municipality money. In this case, however, the student's right to teaching by a qualified teacher and to high-quality, long-term support for learning and going to school is not fulfilled.

Eligibility for positions is determined by decree. In addition, the school can determine the skills and qualities to be valued separately and state that it requires the applicant to commit to co-teaching, for example. Each application process with its different stages requires a lot of time investment from the school management.

Of course, sometimes there are very few applicants and it is understandable that none of the applicants necessarily meet all the set requirements for special skills. On the other hand, however, it is about trained professionals. Many applicants have held similar positions elsewhere. How can schools' statutory support processes and special education differ from each other so much that none of the applicants would be able to manage them? What about young teachers who don't have a long work history, but up-to-date knowledge with their studies? Can't even trust university education?

“ Qualified applicants should be retained.

Several the vacant positions will be filled later on a fixed basis. In this case, a person without the required education and qualifications can also be selected. In whose interest is such a procedure?

There is a crying shortage of special education teachers in Finland year after year, even though the number of trainings has increased somewhat. It is particularly difficult to get qualified special education teachers in the capital region and in small towns further away from university towns.

Differences the number of applicants can also vary greatly between different areas of the city and even between different schools in the same area. Where there are many applications for one position, not even the first qualified applicant is received for another. If there are qualified applicants, they should be retained.

The employer's image is brightened by transparent and fair management, one of which is clearly visible from the outside is recruitment. Fortunately, this is a matter of course for a large part of the principals, and it is easy to wish them a happy spring and enthusiasm for the planning work of the next academic year, together with the competent, committed staff.

Sari Jokinen

special expert, professional association of the teaching profession, OAJ

Tiina Kujala

chairman, Finnish Association for Special Education

Sari de la Chapelle

Master of Education

