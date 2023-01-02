Reader’s Opinion | Why does an introverted child get a lower grade just because he doesn’t refer in class?

Class activity and notebook work still affect certificate grades.

A middle schooler as a mother of a child, I wonder about the current evaluation criteria used in schools. In addition to knowledge of the content of the actual subject, for example, class activity and notebook work affect the assessment, i.e. certificate grades.

However, there are many ways of learning. Others learn by writing in a notebook, others learn better by reading in their own peace. Not all people with different symptoms in their adolescence and, for example, temperamentally introverts, can’t be active in class discussions.

I would think that if the young person demonstrates his/her skills through tests and assignments, for example, the grade should not be deducted very much from these based on the fact that the young person does not refer to the lesson or take great notes in a notebook. On the other hand, demonstrating competence in this way could raise the grade of a young person who, for example, is too nervous about exams to be able to demonstrate their competence in them.

Upper school grades greatly affect a young person’s future opportunities. Is it appropriate to evaluate young people according to their temperament and learning style, or perhaps their competence, regardless of what their learning style is?

Mother of a middle schooler

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

