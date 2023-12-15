Reader's Opinion | Why does an elementary school student need a smartphone?

I have too often seen a child crossing the crosswalk or, in the worst case, cycling, with his eyes firmly fixed on the screen of his smartphone.

Last In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about the responsibility of parents in the development of children's reading skills. Similarly, the use of children's smart devices is fully the responsibility of adults.

Why does an elementary school student even need a smartphone? You can call and send messages to the most important people and take pictures with the smart watch phone. An adult can also locate the child using the watch.

When I ask an elementary school student what you do with a smart device, the answer is: I play. I have also too often seen a child crossing the crosswalk or, in the worst case, cycling, with his eyes firmly fixed on the smartphone screen. Couldn't the gaming device be at home? In my own childhood, there was a game console at home, which we played after school for a couple of hours, after which we did homework, went out or did hobbies.

The impact of smart devices on children's learning, sleep, movement and mental health has been studied to be harmful. The task of parents is to set limits on the use of smart devices and protect children from their harmful content, rampant bullying on social media, and deterioration of the brain and body.

Parents, let's make a change together: you don't buy your child a smartphone. The longer you wait without getting a device, the more you support your child's well-being, and the effects of this extend far into adolescence. In addition to parents, all parties working with the child, such as schools, grandparents and instructors of hobby groups, are needed for change.

Annamari Jääskeläinen

teacher, mother, Helsinki

